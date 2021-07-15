BitTorrent Price Down 7.6% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $149.52 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002984 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004281 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.