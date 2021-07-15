BitTube Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $227.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $227.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.64 or 0.00622594 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,489,911 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

