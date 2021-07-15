BitZ Token (BZ) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, BitZ Token has traded down 12% against the dollar. One BitZ Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. BitZ Token has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and $286,061.00 worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00857443 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BitZ Token Profile

BitZ Token (BZ) is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitZ Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitZ Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitZ Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

