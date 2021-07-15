BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Shares of BJRI opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $39,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

