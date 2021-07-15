BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stake Cut by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

