Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $303,849.09. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKI opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

