Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BSM stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.94%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

