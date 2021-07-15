BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.95. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 2,663,287 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

