BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.
Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00.
Shares of BL stock opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.10. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,476,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.
