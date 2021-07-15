BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.10. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,476,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.