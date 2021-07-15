Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$44,000.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,920.

Robert Herdman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total value of C$87,300.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$46,110.00.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.83. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

BLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

