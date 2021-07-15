BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BTA opened at $13.72 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 34,273 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

