BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE BTA opened at $13.72 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
