Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MYC opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.
