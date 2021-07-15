Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MYC opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.