BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $633.16

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 633.16 ($8.27) and traded as low as GBX 613 ($8.01). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), with a volume of 152,158 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 633.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

About BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

