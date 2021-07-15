Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.45 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 62% lower against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $309,397.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00112852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00148644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,618.27 or 1.00043040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.