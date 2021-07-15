BLAST Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $28,894.29 and $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006301 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

