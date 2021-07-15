BLink Market Cap Achieves $4.94 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $4,349.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.95 or 0.00870628 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,347 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.