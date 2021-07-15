Blockpass (PASS) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $504,731.48 and $701.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00865366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

