Blockstack Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00092201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.68 or 0.00854072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005824 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.