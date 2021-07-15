BLOCKv Price Down 13.1% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $33.88 million and $35,241.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.90 or 0.00866975 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

