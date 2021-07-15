Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 342 ($4.47), with a volume of 39,276 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £279.10 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 17.36 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

