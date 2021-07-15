Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ:BRBS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

