BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.12. BlueLinx shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 234,042 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $370.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,469.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $899,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099 in the last ninety days. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.