Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Blueprint Medicines worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.45. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

