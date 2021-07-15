Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,631 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Blueprint Medicines worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $303,830,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 391,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $26,916,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

