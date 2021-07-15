Boenning Scattergood Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:CBU opened at $72.68 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after purchasing an additional 279,040 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,709,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.