Boenning Scattergood Comments on First Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRBA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

FRBA stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $250.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

