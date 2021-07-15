Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $2,113,425.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

