Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Boise Cascade by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCC stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $2,113,425.00. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

