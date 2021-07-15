Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.09. Approximately 2,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 443,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Specifically, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

