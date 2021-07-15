BOMB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $157,335.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00004548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $157,335.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,652.59 or 1.00037270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00035764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00054591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000484 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,588 coins and its circulating supply is 904,800 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

