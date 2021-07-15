boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

BHHOF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of boohoo group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Investec lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get boohoo group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.