Boolberry Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $54,637.18 and $4.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.00614931 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.