BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $171.98 on Top Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $18.67 million and $4,600.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 45.1% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $171.98 or 0.00544163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,547 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

