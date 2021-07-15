Boson Protocol (BOSON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.01 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.01 million and $2.86 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00385559 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.03 or 0.01672725 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

