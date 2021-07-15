Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,776,974 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £6.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

