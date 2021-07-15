Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,937 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de) comprises 1.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.41% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,366 shares of company stock worth $371,441 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

EPAY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. 396,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,405. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 139.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

