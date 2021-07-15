Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,811 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,091 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,954 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,366 shares of company stock worth $371,441 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.35 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.