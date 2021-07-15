BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading 398.3% Higher Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 202.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 398.3% higher against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $734,503.75 and $9.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00865901 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

