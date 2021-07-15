Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00.

ANGI stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Get Angi alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 463.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $8,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.