BOX Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00241737 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

