Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,155 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of BRF worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BRF by 189.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 431,419 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 20,320.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 253,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 36,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

