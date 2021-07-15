Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 172.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.