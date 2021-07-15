British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 508.80 ($6.65). British Land shares last traded at GBX 503.80 ($6.58), with a volume of 1,258,929 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 480 ($6.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.08%.

In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 15,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). Insiders have acquired 57,186 shares of company stock worth $29,026,073 over the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

