Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $455,685.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,612,775.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.31. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,359. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

