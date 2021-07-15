Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $147.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.90. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.