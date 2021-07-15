Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.51. Strategic Education posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

