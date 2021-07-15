Brokerages Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.30). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,031. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.