Brokerages Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.30). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,031. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

