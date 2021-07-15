Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Announce -$2.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.79). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($7.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.13) to ($6.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

