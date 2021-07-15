Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Banner reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.68. 122,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,465. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.