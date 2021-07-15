Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. BorgWarner reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

